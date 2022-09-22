RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.13.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $43.01 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

