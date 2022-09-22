Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 248,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

