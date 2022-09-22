RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 183,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 113,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,909,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

