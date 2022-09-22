Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 166.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rocket Companies by 94.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 160,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

