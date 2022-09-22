Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.23% of Ross Stores worth $55,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

