Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cable One makes up about 5.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $239,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $27.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $962.53. 2,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,262.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,303.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $987.13 and a 1-year high of $1,934.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

