Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,102,581 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after acquiring an additional 167,097 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,584,782. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.