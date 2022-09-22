Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,335 ($28.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a market cap of £169.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 569.51. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,206 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,182.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

