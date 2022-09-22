SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 91.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 65.5% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $28,026.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeMoon was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.xyz. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

