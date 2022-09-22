Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $347,461.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

