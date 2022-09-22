Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 3%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.81 and last traded at $151.99. Approximately 232,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,018,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.71.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

