Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

