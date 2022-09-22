Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 37,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,000. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

