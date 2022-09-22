Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HP by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,330,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HP by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

