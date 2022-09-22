Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€116.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €102.40 ($104.49) on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.03.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

