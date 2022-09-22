Sarcophagus (SARCO) Price Down 26.2% This Week

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $2.20 million and $13,296.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00127985 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00635373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00874237 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
