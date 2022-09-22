Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($168.37) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU traded up €2.16 ($2.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching €118.22 ($120.63). The stock had a trading volume of 750,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €130.43.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

