Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.16 ($0.22). 1,383,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 920,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.23).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.90. The stock has a market cap of £163.17 million and a PE ratio of 139.71.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

