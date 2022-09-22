Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) is Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 860,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

