Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.10. 63,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

