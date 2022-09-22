Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 196,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

