Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

