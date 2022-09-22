Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

