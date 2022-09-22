Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 53147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Scor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

