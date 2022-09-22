Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.