SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,615. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $712.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.86.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,185 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $67,230.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,669.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $557,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

