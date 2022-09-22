SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.78

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,368.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.