Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,561.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,561 ($30.94) and last traded at GBX 2,580.75 ($31.18), with a volume of 394028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,643 ($31.94).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,861.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,923.13.

In other news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04). In related news, insider Gillian Sheldon bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($33.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,772 ($11,807.64). Also, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

