SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 632.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,936,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.38. 54,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

