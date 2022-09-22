Shard (SHARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Shard has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $540,246.18 and approximately $23.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.