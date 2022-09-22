Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shiseido Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.