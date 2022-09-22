Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,922. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

