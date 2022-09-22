Short Interest in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expands By 5.8%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMEH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Price Performance

About Apollo Medical

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

