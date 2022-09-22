Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Grows By 6.4%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,054,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 1,930,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,540.0 days.

JSCPF opened at $21.75 on Thursday. JSR has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

