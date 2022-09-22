Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Increases By 6.6%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maximus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.