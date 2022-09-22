Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Increases By 6.6%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Maximus Stock Performance
Shares of MMS opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64.
Maximus Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Maximus
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $38,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maximus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Featured Stories
