Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,036 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 170,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

