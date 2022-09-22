Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

