Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 640.9% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. 15,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,521. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.