Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.52

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.52 and last traded at $162.52, with a volume of 5737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.97.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $185,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

