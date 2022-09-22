Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 58,386 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18,653.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,386 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Shares of ORLY opened at $695.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

