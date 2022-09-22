Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51,928 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.5 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

