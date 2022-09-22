Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,796 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 0.2 %

JBL opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,341,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

