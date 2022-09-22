Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Stock Down 3.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $260.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.90. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $248.63 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

