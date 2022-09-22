Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $96.71 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.