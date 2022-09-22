Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

