Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $287.48 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 14.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 291,929 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $75.08 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25.

