Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $41,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Tobam raised its stake in McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $345.47 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average of $327.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

