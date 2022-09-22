Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 179,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

