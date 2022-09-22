Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 44,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

