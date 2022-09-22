Signature Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,053,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,320 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

